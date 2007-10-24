The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Castlevania Movie Gets Its Hurry On

cvania.jpgIn case you're oblivious to what's going on with those other colours of the popular culture rainbow, Hollywood's in a spot of bother at the moment. Al those writers who write movies for Hollywood are about to go on strike. Which gets us two things, both of which are good. One is that the torrent of forgettable romantic comedies and rubbish psychological thrillers may just dry up! The other is that a bunch of movies already in the pipeline are being rushed through, hopefully with disastrous results. One of those is the Castlevania movie. Producer Paul W.S. Anderson:

[I'm]hoping to get a script for it in two or three weeks. And I'm hoping it's great. Sylvain White is directing it, and we're hoping to kind of make it a pre-strike movie. So it kind of shoots in the next couple months.

Gaming adaptations are bad enough, but a rushed one? This should be good. Good as in bad. Bad as in hilarious. Castlevania Gears Up Pre-Strike [Sci-Fi Wire, thanks Dobby!]

Comments

  • bondy Guest

    Drawn out movie productions are the worst kind.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles