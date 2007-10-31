C&C Expansion Expands Cast

I'd say a good 25% of the fun in Command & Conquer is watching washed-up and rising stars interact on the small, digitally enhanced screen as Joe Kucan eats computer-generated scenery as Kane. Now, two more actors join the cast with the upcoming expansion to the third game, Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath. Sci-fi wet dream Natasha Henstridge from the Species films brings more sexy to the C&C universe, while Carl Lumbly adds another level of geek coolness to the proceedings. Lumbly played Marcus Dixon on Alias, though I am much more familiar with his work as the voice of J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter, on the Justice League cartoon. Along with Kane, their characters will be the central focus of the expansion, which follows the rebirth of the Brotherhood of Nod after the second game to beyond the third. My comparison continues to hold true: C&C is to actors as Six Flags is to rock bands - you're either on your way up or on your way out.

EA'S COMMAND & CONQUER 3: KANE'S WRATH ENLISTS ALL-STAR CELEBRITY CAST Expansion Pack in Award-winning Series to Include Natasha Henstridge and Carl Lumbly in Live Action Video Sequences

CHERTSEY., October 30, 2007 - Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) today announced that Command & Conquerâ„¢ 3: Kane's Wrath, the expansion pack to the critically-acclaimed and fan favorite, Command & Conquer 3 Tiberium Warsâ„¢, will feature Natasha Henstridge (Species trilogy) and Carl Lumbly ('Alias') in its all-new, high-definition, live action video sequences. Henstridge and Lumbly will be joined by veteran Command & Conquerâ„¢ actor Joe Kucan, who originated the role of Kane, the megalomaniacal leader of the Brotherhood of Nod. All three actors are at the epicentre of the Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath story which will span 20 years - from the rebirth of the Brotherhood after the Second Tiberium War through the dramatic events of the Third Tiberium War and beyond.

"Natasha and Carl are a perfect fit for the live-action video sequences that will bring our epic story to life," said Mike Verdu, General Manager of EALA and Executive Producer on Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath. "We had great success with the cast and story for Command & Conquer 3, and I'm very excited to be working with such talented actors on the expansion pack. We're doing something really unique with the campaign this time around - and I think fans will be thrilled to see how the story unfolds."

Live action cinematics have become one of the hallmarks of the Command & Conquer series dating back to the original Command & Conquer in 1995. In addition to the trademark live action videos and multi-decade campaign, Kane's Wrath introduces six new sub-factions and a wealth of new units, structures, and powers to the armies of the Global Defense Initiative, the Brotherhood of Nod, and the enigmatic alien Scrin.

The Xbox 360â„¢ version of Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath will debut a revolutionary new radial interface designed specifically for console gamers. Taking RTS controls to a whole new level, players will utilize the command stick to build, deploy, and attack.

Developed at EALA, Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath will ship in Spring 2008 for Windows PC and Xbox 360 video game and entertainment system. This product is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information about Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath or the Command & Conquer series, please visit www.electronicarts.co.uk/commandandconqu