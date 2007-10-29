CDC Games Heading to Japan

Who'd let a few lawsuits and the threat of losing the licence of your most popular game stop company expansion? Not China's CDC Games, that's for damn sure: despite being currently embroiled in two suits with South Korea's MGame, they're taking their show on the road and heading to Japan with Minna de Battle [Gemfighter in Korea and the US] , which started its closed beta last week. Will CDC crash and burn, or make a successful entry into the Japanese market? Only time will tell. Full release after the jump.

CDC Games Enters Japan Market with Launch of New Online Game Minna de Battle Begins Closed Beta Testing in Japan

BEIJING, ATLANTA - Oct. 22, 2007 - CDC Games, a business unit of CDC Corporation (NASDAQ: CHINA) and a pioneer of the "free-to-play, pay for merchandise" model for online games in China, announced today it is entering the online games market in Japan, through CDC Games Japan K.K., a subsidiary of CDC Games International (CGI), with the beginning of closed beta testing of Minna de Battle, its new multiplayer online action game.

CDC Games entrance into Japan, one of the world's largest online markets, is the latest move in its strategy to expand internationally. As previously announced, CGI launched operations in the U.S. under a new business unit called CDC Games USA last month. Already, CGI has sub-licensing agreements for publishing five new games with leading online games providers throughout Southeast Asia and Taiwan. CDC Games also has a strong roster of games including Yulgang, Eve Online, Special Force, SHAIYA, Shine Online, and Mir III, all commercially available in China. In addition, The Lord of the Rings Onlineâ„¢: Shadows of Angmarâ„¢, Dragonsky, Stone Age 2, ChaosGem, Come on Baby, and Red Blood are planned for launch in China.

"We are very excited to launch our first online game in Japan," said Jeffrey Longoria, president of CDC Games International. "Along with our recent launch of our U.S. operations, our plans to offer five new games for southeast Asia and Taiwan and our strong games pipeline, we are positioning ourselves to become one of the leading global online games companies with a broad and diversified international games portfolio."

Developed by Korea-based Nimonix and licensed through Gretech Corp., the free-to-play, pay-for-merchandise 3D online action game features a range of Martial Arts Skills (Taekwondo, Kung Fu, Boxing, Kobudo), boasting simple gameplay with support for gamepad input devices. Game modes include Team Play, Battle Mode, and Rumble Mode.

Minna de Battle, also known as Gemfighter outside of Japan, is already in commercial operation in Korea and the United States. In Korea, Gemfighter (Minna de Battle) has reported 1.5 million registered users. The Minna de Battle website (http://www.minbat.jp/) is now live and available for closed beta registration and download of the game in Japan. The game is expected to begin open beta next month with general commercial availability later in 2007.