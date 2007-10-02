The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

What is the number one problem with cellphone gaming? If you answered "the cellphone", you'd be wrong. If you answered "the cellphone's keyboard", you just might want to plan a purchase today. The ZeeMote is essentially a Bluetooth joystick, a nunchuk-like peripheral for your mobile devices. We're highly interested in both the ZeeMote more peripherals for cellphone gaming. And as soon as those peripherals include completely integrated PSP and DS controls, screens and libraries, we'll be happy little cellphone gamers. The ZeeMote is currently priceless and due out next year.

