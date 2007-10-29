Ceramic White PS3 on Display

Like looking at hardware? Have I got a post for you! At the recent Akihabara Entamatasuri (Entertainment Festival) in, well, Akihabara, Sony kicked off a PlayStation matsuri (festival) that showed off its soon-to-be-on-sale 40GB Ceramic White PS3. Fancy! Love the way the console looks; however, I totally hate the controller. Why didn't they make the buttons clear or white or something? Standard black makes them look like leftovers.
That after the j-u-m-p. PS3 Ceramic Pics [Akiba Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink