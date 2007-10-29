Ceramic White PS3 on Display

Like looking at hardware? Have I got a post for you! At the recent Akihabara Entamatasuri (Entertainment Festival) in, well, Akihabara, Sony kicked off a PlayStation matsuri (festival) that showed off its soon-to-be-on-sale 40GB Ceramic White PS3. Fancy! Love the way the console looks; however, I totally hate the controller. Why didn't they make the buttons clear or white or something? Standard black makes them look like leftovers.

That after the j-u-m-p. PS3 Ceramic Pics [Akiba Blog]