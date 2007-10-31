CES 08 Just Bursting With Gaming!

The summer of gaming expos—E3, Tokyo Game Show, Games Convention, PAX and E For All—has finally wound down for the holidays. Don't fret, convention watchers—the 2008 Consumer Electronics Show is just around the corner, running January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While this year's CES had a respectable gaming presence, thanks mostly to Games For Windows and Xbox 360 showings on the floor, next year's tradeshow promises much more in the way of games. How much more? Just a guess, but I'll put it at about a 65% increase in floor space.

CES 08 promises to be another Microsoft dominated affair, with Mr. Bill Gates delivering the opening keynote the night before the show kicks off proper. Sony will be there, too, but will represent gaming as part of their overall consumer electronics line-up.

And before you get too excited about the prospect of a post-holiday tradeshow packed with exciting announcements, keep in mind that the "major gaming exhibitors" promised by the CEA are Commodore Gaming, Entropia Universe, Red Lion Interactive, Shuttle Computers, War Machine, LumiSource, Red Beard and InterAction Laboratories.

