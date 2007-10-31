CES 08 Just Bursting With Gaming!

The summer of gaming expos—E3, Tokyo Game Show, Games Convention, PAX and E For All—has finally wound down for the holidays. Don't fret, convention watchers—the 2008 Consumer Electronics Show is just around the corner, running January 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada. While this year's CES had a respectable gaming presence, thanks mostly to Games For Windows and Xbox 360 showings on the floor, next year's tradeshow promises much more in the way of games. How much more? Just a guess, but I'll put it at about a 65% increase in floor space.
CES 08 promises to be another Microsoft dominated affair, with Mr. Bill Gates delivering the opening keynote the night before the show kicks off proper. Sony will be there, too, but will represent gaming as part of their overall consumer electronics line-up.
And before you get too excited about the prospect of a post-holiday tradeshow packed with exciting announcements, keep in mind that the "major gaming exhibitors" promised by the CEA are Commodore Gaming, Entropia Universe, Red Lion Interactive, Shuttle Computers, War Machine, LumiSource, Red Beard and InterAction Laboratories.
Gaming Technologies Expand Presence At The 2008 International CES
CES Gaming Showcase to Feature Wide Variety of Gaming Technologies
Arlington, Va., October 29, 2007 - The 2008 International CESÂ®, the world's largest consumer technology tradeshow, will feature gaming hardware and software, in one central location, including advancements in online and PC gaming in conjunction with the entire range of consumer electronics products at its Gaming Showcase. The International CES returns to Las Vegas, January 7-10.
The latest in gaming technology will be prominently featured at CES, as the exhibit space for gaming expands by more than 65 percent this year over 2007. Total revenues from the game category are forecasted to reach $18.3 billion in 2008, up from $15.4 billion in 2007.
"Attendees at the 2008 International CES will be among the first to experience the latest products and trends changing the shape of the gaming market," said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, events and conferences, CEA. "With the CES Gaming Showcase, featuring top gaming companies from around the world in a central, easy to visit location, conference sessions and other special gaming events, the 2008 International CES is the global hub for the latest trends emerging on the gaming market."
CES' major gaming exhibitors include: Commodore Gaming, Entropia Universe, Red Lion Interactive, Shuttle Computers and War Machine, all exhibiting at CES for the first time this year, along with CES veterans LumiSource, Red Beard and InterAction Laboratories. Microsoft and Sony will also feature the latest developments in the gaming world at their respective booths.
Bill Gates, Chairman of Microsoft Corp., producer of the Xbox, which launched at CES in 2001, will once again deliver the opening CES Keynote address at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 6.
Gamers will want to check out the latest gaming hot spots:
* CES Game Power Conference Partner Program - Gaming is a CE powerhouse. Its variety of mobile and home-based platforms, its infinite possibilities for content, and its appeal to virtually any demographic make it a dream medium for device manufacturers, content creators and marketers. Gaming now rivals film and television, and some titles have earned the status of cultural icon. These sessions bring you into the world of gaming creativity, platforms, business opportunities and marketing strategies. * The Sandbox Summit: A Playdate with Technology Partner Program - Jump into the world of digital kids at the Sandbox Summit. Get a handle on the toys, trends and products that are shaping the way kids play today. Join the PLAYOFFS, where digital natives go head to head; then move on to the Sands' exhibition to test drive the gear that's defining the next generation. * CES Mobile Entertainment Partner Program - Mobile entertainment isn't merely a CE category; it's a phenomenon. The advances in technologies, platforms, devices, content and consumer sophistication add up to one of the most compelling success stories the CE industry has ever seen. Experience breakthroughs in personalised mobile: the video, music, gaming and communications experience - search, widgets, virtual worlds, messaging and advertising * Home and Lifestyle Entertainment Knowledge Track - Consumers want their entertainment real, dynamic and accessible. Learn what and how they'll be watching, listening and playing from the comfort of their homes. Plus look into the drive for gaming in 2008 and the possibilities of home theatre in 3D. * Blu-ray Disc TechZone: Blu-ray Disc is supported by more CE, PC, gaming and entertainment companies than any other HD format, offering consumers a broad range of hardware and content to choose from, as well as the ability to enjoy Blu-ray discs (and existing DVDs) in more players, PC and gaming consoles. * HD DVD TechZone: HD DVD is based on the original DVD format, taking the best features of DVD and adding a new layer of interactivity that allows for never-before-seen movie experiences. With nearly 150 titles available by the end of 2006, and with HD DVD players for the living room, the PC, and for your Xbox 360 on the market today or in time for holidays, HD DVD provides an easy, affordable transition to high definition.
For more news on the 2008 International CES before, during and after the show, including information on CES exhibitors, conference sessions and TechZones, visit www.CESweb.org.
