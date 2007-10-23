Charge Drained Portables with Nerd Bracelet

Breath a sigh of relief. For those times when your on the go and your portable's battery dies, there's Charger Bracelet. Strap this contraption to your wrist and recharge you PSP or DS with one of its adaptator cables. The bracelet has an on/off switch so you can control the flow of juice, and the strap can extend to 2 and a half feet. Recharge the bracelet via personal computer. Good product if you don't mind looking like a goober. A total goober, that is. Charger Bracelet [Thanko via Gizmodo Japan]