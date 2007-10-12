Check My Golden Phantom Hourglass Box

I got this yesterday for pre-ordering Phantom Hourglass through EB Games here in Australia. It's aluminium, feels indestructible, the logo on the top WILL NOT scratch off and it actually works as a carry-case. Pop it open and there's space for both GBA and DS games, and it supports both versions of the DS (it comes with an extra layer of padding for those who aren't as loyal to their original DS as I am). Isn't it just gorgeous?