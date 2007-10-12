Check My Golden Phantom Hourglass Box

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

boxheader.jpgI got this yesterday for pre-ordering Phantom Hourglass through EB Games here in Australia. It's aluminium, feels indestructible, the logo on the top WILL NOT scratch off and it actually works as a carry-case. Pop it open and there's space for both GBA and DS games, and it supports both versions of the DS (it comes with an extra layer of padding for those who aren't as loyal to their original DS as I am). Isn't it just gorgeous?

boxpocketsboxopenboxcasebox

Comments

  • Obscurus Guest

    Fck yes its gorgeous. Got my own, too, and I love it.

    0
  • yiggs Guest

    Heh, shoulda made it with inbuild sound effects

    "da da da DAaaaaaa!!"

    0

