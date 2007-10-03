Chibi Robo Shows His True Colors (and They're Green)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

I bet you thought Chibi-Robo: Park Patrol was just a fun adaptation of a carefree Gamecube franchise: WRONG! In fact the DS game that hit Wal-Mart stores today is the "one of the first games based on the growing environmental movement".

In the game players use the mini, fruit-fucker-esque robot to plant flowers, build park equipment and defeat toxic enemies... sadly he doesn't deflower any fruit. To celebrate the green game's release Nintendo is going to give away 500 tree seedlings to a random selection of people who register on the FruitFuckerChibi-Robo site by Nov. 9

Nintendo also points out that as a company they currently recycle paper company-wide, limit the use of coloured paper and purchase recycled paper towels, report covers, message pads and writing pads. They also recycle more than 70 percent of the "waste" generated at its headquarters... hmm, I wonder if that includes all of those copies of Pokemon Dash.

