Call it the "Vii". We're sure the games are different, but we do admire the effort. The best part of the Vii isn't how these Chinese copycats have reworked the Wii's name or snaked its design, but rather, how they totally nailed Nintendo's ad campaign. Bravo! The Vii [Engadget via Danny Choo]
China's Answer to the Nintendo Wii
Comments
They're up to the Wii already? When I was in Shanghai in summer they were advertising some copy of the Nintendo 64 (complete with screens from Super Mario 64) in the central Shanghai subway stations!