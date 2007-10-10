Chocobo, Moogle Cross-Bred In Name Of Art

While her breeding practices are reckless, Virtualgirl's craft skills are less questionable. This is her Choco-mog, a construction that takes two popular Final Fantasy species and turns them into a single, yellow piece of sculpture. Cobbled together for a school project, it took 25+ hours to make, is constructed entirely of sheet metal and rods and looks lovely. Never had to bend a piece of sheet metal to my will before, but I imagine it's a little difficult.

My choco-mog! It is done!!! Check it out!!! Exclamation mark!!! [Dtoid]