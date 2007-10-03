Chunky Custom Master Chief Figure

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

customchief1.jpgNothing wrong with McFarlane's Halo 3 toys. Then again, you don't have to put much work into them either. You exchange currency, you receive the goods, that's it. Where's the fun in that? Nowhere, that's where. So custom toy creator Jin Saotome decided to come up with his own custom Halo 3 Master Chief, cannibalising a GI Joe, an old Halo 2 toy and then a whole bunch of custom sculpting. customchief2.jpgEnd results are nice, landing it somewhere between a realistic figure and one of them urban vinyl toys the kids are so hot on these days. Custom Halo 3 Master Chief [Jins Dangerous Toys, thanks Syp!]

