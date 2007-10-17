The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Circus

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: The Not-So Great Cell Phone Chicken Out

So we took our son to the Ringling Bros, Barnum & Bailey Circus over the weekend. It was his first. Little known fact. I am a bit of a circus-phile, in fact I nearly applied to enter Clown College when I graduated from high school, but thought better of it.

Annnnnyway, he loved it. We had front row seats, so he got a great chance to really see everything that was going on, heck the ringmaster was even hanging out next to us.

Throughout the show, Tristan sat quietly watching the performers dance across tightropes, fly through the air after being shot from a canon, ride elephants, spill from clown cars, he was mesmerized. About halfway through the circus he leaned over, his eyes still riveted on the centre ring where a tiger was bunny-hopping across the floor toward his trainer, and asked "Is this a dream?"

What you missed: Play WoW With Your 360 Controller Penny Arcade Pwn Me in Eye of Judgment Duck Amuck Impressions BrÃ¼tal Legend Trailer

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles