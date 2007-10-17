To: Ash From: Crecente Re: The Not-So Great Cell Phone Chicken Out

So we took our son to the Ringling Bros, Barnum & Bailey Circus over the weekend. It was his first. Little known fact. I am a bit of a circus-phile, in fact I nearly applied to enter Clown College when I graduated from high school, but thought better of it.

Annnnnyway, he loved it. We had front row seats, so he got a great chance to really see everything that was going on, heck the ringmaster was even hanging out next to us.

Throughout the show, Tristan sat quietly watching the performers dance across tightropes, fly through the air after being shot from a canon, ride elephants, spill from clown cars, he was mesmerized. About halfway through the circus he leaned over, his eyes still riveted on the centre ring where a tiger was bunny-hopping across the floor toward his trainer, and asked "Is this a dream?"

