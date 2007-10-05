The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Cliffy Goes To Hollywood, Talks Gears Movie Rating

CliffyMovies.jpgDuring the same media open house that brought you our recent Gears of War feature, CliffyB spoke more about the coming Gears of War movie, and more specifically, why the film needs an 'R' rating to work.

My concern is that Hollywood has this love-hate relationship with rated R movies. They go through phases where they're convinced that they can't make a rated R movie that will sell well because it will cut out that whole audience. But any time a new Saw movie or a 300 comes along, it proves them wrong.

As long as it's a good movie, people will pack in the seats. The fact that Gears is an M-rated franchise and involves people getting chainsawed in half, it's got to be a pretty f***ing hardcore movie.

I can't see a faithful Gears movie without an 'R' rating, either. Here's hoping we don't see some last second recutting. And here's hoping even more that the Gears movie is actually good and can break the generally poor critical showing video game movies encounter at the box office.

CliffyB Talks 'Gears' Movie [gamedaily]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles