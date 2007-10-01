The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

CliffyB Talks Gears of War PC

cliffychainsaw.jpg No surprises that Gears of War is hitting PCs this November — though, too bad it's hitting them a year after appearing on the Xbox 360. The computer version has five new chapters, more multi-player and the Unreal Editor. Though, game designer CliffyB points out:

Really, a year isn't quite that long to wait for a big console hit like Gears to make its way to the PC. We wanted to establish this brand as a great Xbox title first and foremost and then let PC gamers play - and more importantly modify — the experience... We're not supporting cross-platform play from 360 to PC. It's a great feature to include but ultimately the inclusion would have meant pushing the release date further back and we feel that PC gamers are ready to chainsaw and craft in the Unreal Editor this holiday season!

Alrighty, then! Though, five new chapters? Hopefully that'll explain what the hell is going on with Gears' convoluted story. That thing is a mess. CliffyB Interview [Aeropause]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles