The visual design, I'm definitely coming around to. The little tanks are still cute, they're just not as reliant on primary colours. I can live with that. But that music? Ill-advised! We're hoping it's just for the trailer, and is the work of some over-zealous marketing type at NoA, and not the work of Intelligent Systems.
Advance Wars: Days Of Ruin
Comments
i dont know, that music brings back some warm memories of red alert's hell march, maybe its just me but i'm ok with that