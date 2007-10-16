The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Advance Wars: Days Of Ruin

The visual design, I'm definitely coming around to. The little tanks are still cute, they're just not as reliant on primary colours. I can live with that. But that music? Ill-advised! We're hoping it's just for the trailer, and is the work of some over-zealous marketing type at NoA, and not the work of Intelligent Systems.

Comments

  • Anonymous Guest

    i dont know, that music brings back some warm memories of red alert's hell march, maybe its just me but i'm ok with that

    0
  • Anonymous Guest

    They better that music, I'm sick of all the techno and classical music in games.

    0
  • 004 Guest

    ah its not that bad could be alot worse

    0
  • Dave Guest

    The music was the same throughout the vid, so I don't think its representative of the game, but it does sound like the sort of music they'd put in.

    0

