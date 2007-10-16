Bionic Cammando Producer Talks Bionic Commando

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

As we posted earlier, Capcom is giving NES title Bionic Commando a next-gen update called, you guessed it, Bionic Commando. Clever! Here producer Ben Judd talks about the game's development and tries to ease fears that his team is going to totally muck up this remake. And regarding the incessant brown, Judd tells Kotaku that it won't only have a muddled colour palette, but also blue, gray, green, etc.

