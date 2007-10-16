Want to see what all the fuss on Wii Zapper pack-in Link's Crossbow Training is all about? This video might give you an inclination, if you weren't focusing on a way to turn the brain-thumping music off. The levels shown represent the entirety of what we played at Nintendo's media event last week and should give you a better indication of how this budget title looks and feels.
Link's Crossbow Training In Motion
