The Flying Xbox 360 Japanese Anime

Flying Xbox 360 and Namco's THE [email protected]! The above clip is a fan reworking of anime Kiteretsu Encyclopedia's opening. The anime was based on a Fujiko F. Fujio manga. (Fujio also created Doraemon, hence the similarities in character appearance.) Kiteretsu Encyclopedia followed a young science whiz named Kiteretsu, who built a robot buddy and travels in time. Hit the jump for the show's original opening, which is also pretty awesome — even without the flying Xbox 360.