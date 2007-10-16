Along with the trailer and gameplay footage of their new wrestling game, TNA Impact, Midway also showed this featurette on the motion capture involved in creating the title. As you can probably tell from the video, the wrestlers are having one hell of a good time participating, though several of them mentioned in performing moves the generally only have to pull off during matches that run a half-hour tops for hours at a time was a bit on the gruelling side. I can only imagine.
TNA Impact's Motion Capture
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink