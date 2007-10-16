TNA Impact's Motion Capture

Along with the trailer and gameplay footage of their new wrestling game, TNA Impact, Midway also showed this featurette on the motion capture involved in creating the title. As you can probably tell from the video, the wrestlers are having one hell of a good time participating, though several of them mentioned in performing moves the generally only have to pull off during matches that run a half-hour tops for hours at a time was a bit on the gruelling side. I can only imagine.