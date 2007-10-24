Clive Barker's Jericho is now available in stores everywhere, with the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 versions running $US 59.99, with the PC version at $US 39.99... but don't buy it. Seriously, if you were going to purchase the PC version of Jericho, go to GameTap instead. If you aren't a member of the service you can sign up for the $US 0.99 trial and download the game right away. If you are a member of the service...well there you go. You're just a download away. Honestly I don't know why Codemasters even bothered releasing the PC version on retail shelves. Oh wait, I know why. It's to sucker those of you reluctant to try GameTap into paying $US 40 for a game you can get for $US 1. Just trying to save PC gamers a bit of cash here. Seems downright unfair to console players, doesn't it?
Clive Barker's Jericho On GameTap
