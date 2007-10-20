Commando 3 Co-op Destruction

With all of the attention the new Bionic Commando is receiving, its non-bionic cousin Commando 3 was in danger of slipping through the cracks. Coming to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, it looks to be an excellent example of how to update a classic game without trying to futz with a winning formula. Just good old-fashioned shooting fun, just like the original and its sequel, Mercs. So what does Commando 3 add to the mix? Up to three person multiplayer with difficult auto-scaling based on the number of players, co-op vehicles, for unique characters, and a soundtrack by Metal Gear Solid composer Norihiko Hibino. This is how you update a classic. Hit the jump for Capcom's official fact sheet on the game, coming sometime in the future to your PS3 or 360.
COMMANDO 3 Product overview
Lock and Load! Commando 3 takes the no-holds-barred arcade spirit of its predecessors and crafts an all-new furious cooperative shooting adventure for the next generation!
General Ratiev, evil leader of the Zalestad nation must be stopped. At the player's disposal is a huge arsenal of weaponry, controllable vehicles, and a rag-tag group of specialised soldiers, each with their own unique characteristics. Thankfully, players aren't alone in this mission; up to three players can enjoy the classic arcade-style experience together on a single console or online. Commando 3 even compensates for the multiplayer mode by dynamically shifting difficulty levels based on the number of players in the game, ensuring that the game always poses a challenge. The Commando 3 soundtrack is being created by Norihiko Hibino, an international composer well-known for his work creating music for the Metal Gear series of games. With a comprehensive scoring system and online leaderboards, players can see how they compare to the best digital soldiers in the world! Key features â€¢ Four playable soldiers with their own unique characteristics. o Antonio Ramirez Carranza aka "Animal" - A grizzled former marine, Sgt. Carranza enjoys his work a little too much. Known for shooting anything that moves. o "Smoke" - Not much is known about Smoke. Her records have been wiped clean, nevertheless, her skills at espionage and covert ops are known and feared far and wide. o Roy McMurray aka "Boomer" - The cranky vet of the bunch, specialist McMurray has been involved in full blown war, covert ops and police actions. He is renowned for his love of explosives. â€¢ Multiple weapons, including rocket launchers, grenades and shotguns. â€¢ More than 10 unique power-ups, including deadly "M-Crash" superbombs. â€¢ Controllable co-op vehicles allow for maximum destruction! Up to three players can team up together to make vehicles mobile fortresses! One player drives while the other two shoot. â€¢ Support for up to three players simultaneously, both online and on a single console. â€¢ Four difficulty levels, which automatically adjust based on the number of players in the game. â€¢ Comprehensive scoring system. o Score Multipliers allow players to maximize their points tally. o Online Leaderboards let players vie for the best online rank against the world's greatest commandos.
