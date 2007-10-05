Contra 4 Dated And Box Arted

Wayforward's Contra 4 is bringing back old school, Red Falcon ass-kicking action to the Nintendo DS and it looks like they're doing it next month. Marketing materials look to have made their way into the hands of one NeoGAF member, listing a launch date of November 13th and showcasing Contra 4's exceedingly masculine cover art. Guns, flames, rocket launchers, chiselled pecs—how much more manly could it possibly get? Check out the full sized version, which also features a burning skeleton! If I weren't sporting an intense hangover, there would be lots of head-banging and home office trashing. I'm that pumped up.

