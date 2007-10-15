Adult Final Fantasy, Chun-Li Cutie, Pac-Man Bra

Hrm. Sure, that kinda looks like Yuna from Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2. But that costume is "Fantasy Heroine" from costume site 3wishes, which also liberally borrows from Capcom's Chun-Li for its "Kung Fu Cutie" outfit. Isn't this kinda stuff copyrighted? Not surprising as this is the same retailer responsible for the naughty Princess Peach outfit as well as the Pac-Man bra. There was a Pac-Man bra? Geez, nobody tells me anything! All that after the jump.

Slightly NSFW Costumes [3wishes via Dark Diamond]