The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Could Preserving Second Life Create Big Brother?

secondlife.JPGBelieve if or not, I cut a little out of the massive novella/feature on the Library of Congress preserving video games that ran yesterday. I know, I know. If that were in a newspaper, the world's oxygen supply would be suffering from the distinct lack of trees. Anyway, one of the matters that we didn't delve very deeply into was that of preserving Second Life. From project affiliate Jerry McDonough:

One of the big problems with second life when they talk about preserving it is this interactive experience. Linden doesn't do things like keep careful track of what users are saying, they're not filling their disks with years and years of transaction logs - I'm sure the users are very happy about that - but it means that if I took everything on SL's servers at the moment, what I've got is the neutron bomb version of second life - a bunch of very beautiful buildings with nobody in them.

But the topic raises a ton of ethical questions...For one, is it a library's place to preserve real experience, even if it's part of a virtual world? Are they overstepping their bounds of preserving cultural artifacts and instead preserving culture directly? Or, is such a step not intrusive, but part of a natural evolution for a digital library, preserving first hand experiential accounts wherever possible?

These questions aren't rhetorical—I'm really interested how the gaming community will react. Even if you don't play Second Life, such a model could also apply to WoW, PSHome or any future MMO experience. I think the simple solution is a disclaimer. And tracking the actions of only those who volunteer could work fairly well. But the picture would only be a snippet of something we could potentially capture with 100% authenticity. So would we be doing those to come a great disservice?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles