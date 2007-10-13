To: Ash

From: Crecente

So the Denver Press Club, which had offered up their usually vacant building to use the fundraiser I was thinking of doing in has unexpectedly, and with no notice, backed out. Apparently they can make more money renting the place for parties then donating it for a weekday night for charity. Go figure.

Anyway I hit up a new place tonight to see if I could sweet talk the price down. Even if I can't I might just rent the place out of pocket, wtf. The best part? If I can get the place its got an honest to god stage, one used by many a well known musician. How kick ass would it be to play Guitar Hero 3 or Rock Band up there?

What you missed:

Mystery Record (perhaps a charity item too)

Jack Black's first Brutal Legend Song, Sorta

Eye of Judgment Play

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Hands On Impressions

Super Mario Galaxy Power Ups Revealed