Crap

To: Ash
From: Crecente

So the Denver Press Club, which had offered up their usually vacant building to use the fundraiser I was thinking of doing in has unexpectedly, and with no notice, backed out. Apparently they can make more money renting the place for parties then donating it for a weekday night for charity. Go figure.

Anyway I hit up a new place tonight to see if I could sweet talk the price down. Even if I can't I might just rent the place out of pocket, wtf. The best part? If I can get the place its got an honest to god stage, one used by many a well known musician. How kick ass would it be to play Guitar Hero 3 or Rock Band up there?

What you missed:
Mystery Record (perhaps a charity item too)
Jack Black's first Brutal Legend Song, Sorta
Eye of Judgment Play
Super Smash Bros. Brawl Hands On Impressions
Super Mario Galaxy Power Ups Revealed

