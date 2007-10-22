Crash Bandicoot Now Working at Universal Studios

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

crashpeople.JPG When you think of characters at Universal Studios, you think of characters connected to, well, Universal Studios. Characters like Woody Woodpecker or Beetlejuice. In recent years, Universal Studios Hollywood has licensed non-Universal character — for example, Sponge Bob, Marvel Comics superheroes and The Simpsons. Osaka's Universal Studios Japan has licensed Hello Kitty and Crash Bandicoot. He's even on the vending machines (pic after the jump). Not sure what a video game character has to do with USJ, but whatever! Someone, explain. Please.

crashvendingmachine.JPG

