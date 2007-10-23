Crecente and Ashcraft... In Portuguese!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

DSCF9442.JPG Hey Portuguese speakers! If you've ever wondered what I or Crecente sound like in your native tongue, you're in luck. Both of us are writing regular editorial columns for nice lookin' gaming culture mag Hype!. (No, we aren't writing in Portuguese, but rather, our columns are being translated into the language.) Anyway, if you live in Europe and can understand Portuguese, take a gander. And if you don't understand Portuguese, just look at the pictures.

