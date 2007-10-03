Crimson Onyx DS Now on Sale Solo

Initially only available as part of a Brain Age 2 bundle, Nintendo today announced that their snazzy two-tone Crimson and Onyx DS Lite is now available in stores on its own for $130.

I had a chance to check out one of these bad boys at Toys R Us over the weekend when I ran into a Kotaku reader looking to scratch his Pokemon itch. The thing is really quite nice. The red has a nice shine to it and the black, at least the back of the DS, was a sort of matte black that you can't really see in photos. Initially I thought the two-tone was a bit ugly, but having seen it in person, it would probably be my first choice if I didn't have a DS Lite already.

Has anyone else noticed that Nintendo has stopped called the DS Lite the DS Lite and now refer to it as just the DS?