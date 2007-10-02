Yeah. You read it right. No more pissing about with invites or the like, the Crysis beta is now open to the teeming, unwashed masses. Provided you get there quick-ish. If you do, expect to "shape the future of Crysis", all the while bragging to your message board "friends" about how you got in and bitching to anyone else that'll listen about how it keeps crashing. Even though it's a beta and you're actually meant to be reporting that kind of thing. Crysis Beta [FilePlanet]
Crysis Beta Open To All, Sundry
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink