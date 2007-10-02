Crysis Beta Open To All, Sundry

Yeah. You read it right. No more pissing about with invites or the like, the Crysis beta is now open to the teeming, unwashed masses. Provided you get there quick-ish. If you do, expect to "shape the future of Crysis", all the while bragging to your message board "friends" about how you got in and bitching to anyone else that'll listen about how it keeps crashing. Even though it's a beta and you're actually meant to be reporting that kind of thing. Crysis Beta [FilePlanet]