"The most advanced video game ever created..." This is a direct quote from the Nvidia press release reminding PC gamers that the demo of Crytek's masterpiece will be available for download starting tomorrow at the graphics card manufacturer's Nzone website. The date was moved from September 25th to October 26th, presumably to allow for PC technology to catch up to the game's hardware requirements. Well, now you have one more day to wish really hard for the high-end PC fairy to slip a dual-core under your pillow. Incidentally, you can visit the Nzone and click on the Can You Run It? button to have your system tested. The PC I am typing on passed minimums, but just barely. The monster in the living room laughs at your puny Crysis.
Crysis Demo Drops Tomorrow
