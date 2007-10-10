Crysis Hardware Specs Revealed

Crysis? Gorgeous! Crysis hardware requirements? Intimidating. No one was expecting Crysis to run on their 6-year old Gateway POS9001, but the game's final specs are, in a word, hefty—maybe a tad heftier than you had imagined. PC gamers looking to spec out their new hardware set up will be thrilled to read that Crytek has revealed the final hardware requirements for its hyper-pretty first person shooter, set to launch on November 13.

The minimum and required configurations are after the jump. Vista gamers, brace yourselves.Minimum System Requirements: OS - Windows XP or Windows Vista Processor - 2.8GHz or faster (XP); 3.2GHz or faster * (Vista) Memory - 1GB RAM or 1.5GB RAM (Vista) Video Card - 256MB ** Hard Drive - 12GB Sound Card - DirectX 9.0c compatible

Recommended System Requirements: OS - Windows XP / Vista Processor - Intel Core 2 DUO @ 2.2GHz Memory - 2GB RAM GPU - NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS/640 or similar

* Supported Processors: Intel Pentium 4 2.8GHz (3.2GHz for Vista) or faster, Intel Core 2GHz (2.2GHz for Vista) or faster, and other similar CPUs.

** Supported chipsets: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 GT + or similar GPUs. Laptop versions of these chipsets may work but are not supported. Integrated chipsets are not supported. Updates to your video and sound card drivers may be required.

My PC currently can't even comprehend what the minimum specs mean, as the hardware required to play Crysis: The Slideshow are so advanced beyond what my PC is capable of processing, it's like an alien lifeform. Time to go register fundmycrysispurchase.com and cyber-beg.