Crysis Hardware Specs Revealed

crysis_hardware.jpgCrysis? Gorgeous! Crysis hardware requirements? Intimidating. No one was expecting Crysis to run on their 6-year old Gateway POS9001, but the game's final specs are, in a word, hefty—maybe a tad heftier than you had imagined. PC gamers looking to spec out their new hardware set up will be thrilled to read that Crytek has revealed the final hardware requirements for its hyper-pretty first person shooter, set to launch on November 13.

The minimum and required configurations are after the jump. Vista gamers, brace yourselves.Minimum System Requirements: OS - Windows XP or Windows Vista Processor - 2.8GHz or faster (XP); 3.2GHz or faster * (Vista) Memory - 1GB RAM or 1.5GB RAM (Vista) Video Card - 256MB ** Hard Drive - 12GB Sound Card - DirectX 9.0c compatible

Recommended System Requirements: OS - Windows XP / Vista Processor - Intel Core 2 DUO @ 2.2GHz Memory - 2GB RAM GPU - NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS/640 or similar

* Supported Processors: Intel Pentium 4 2.8GHz (3.2GHz for Vista) or faster, Intel Core 2GHz (2.2GHz for Vista) or faster, and other similar CPUs.

** Supported chipsets: NVIDIA GeForce 6800 GT + or similar GPUs. Laptop versions of these chipsets may work but are not supported. Integrated chipsets are not supported. Updates to your video and sound card drivers may be required.

My PC currently can't even comprehend what the minimum specs mean, as the hardware required to play Crysis: The Slideshow are so advanced beyond what my PC is capable of processing, it's like an alien lifeform. Time to go register fundmycrysispurchase.com and cyber-beg.

  • Crazymunch Guest

    I Can Run Bioshock on full specs, the only part of that I don't live up to is the processor requirements (But I can O/C so I hit 3.2 Ghz if I must).
    So Apart from that, WHATS UP WITH 12GB of HDD space!?!?! My WD Raptor only has 150 Gb (of flaming fast storage), that's like 8% of my hard drive filled...

  • kibibu Guest

    Minimum:
    Processor - 2.8GHz or faster (XP)

    Recommended:
    Processor - Intel Core 2 DUO @ 2.2GHz

    Anybody see a problem here?

  • bulldog Guest

    At the risk of an imminent lawsuit I will say I was disappointed in the MP beta, still have my fingers, toes and eyes crossed for something special - I built my new rig for this game.

    Bring on the SP demo and lets see what this thing can do.

  • bulldog Guest

    Hope the full game is a LOT better than the beta. I built my new rig for this game in September and the beta did not get my hopes up at all.

  • Nank Guest

    well the p4 2.8Ghz & 3.2GHZ have been out for a long time (and is obviously what the minimum specs are talking about). I don't think the specs are all that bad...even the core 2 duo's have been out for a long time now.
    Its not the first game that has RECOMENDED specs of a core 2 duo. We all knew it was going to be DX10 game so an 8800GTS isn't to much to have as RECOMENDED specs.

  • flippzilla Guest

    My machine swallows those specs nicely.

    "Minimum:
    Processor - 2.8GHz or faster (XP)

    Recommended:
    Processor - Intel Core 2 DUO @ 2.2GHz

    Anybody see a problem here?"

    I'm not actually a specs wizard at all, but I'd assume that the minimum specs are for a single core, which is slower than a lower speed dual core.

    You can think of Core 2 DUO 2.2GHz as 4.4GHz overall if you like.

  • tyris @Tyris

    Don't really see the issue here... Crytek has allows has always needed above average specs... and I people who were'nt expecting this sort of thing musta been dreaming...
    My old rig would handle this... though the recommended 8800 GTS 640 leaves me 320 graphics ram short of optimal on my current rig... maybe my regular ram will make up for it...

  • toomany Guest

    It's harsh, but damn man; this is the most graphics-intensive game we can currently see on the horizon for any platform. If it wasn't a system-buster, I'd be disappointed.

  • richard Guest

    That recommended spec is exactly the setup I have right now, except mine's 2,33GHz :)

