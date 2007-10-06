Crytek: Bioshock Pwns Halo 3, But Both Drool and PCs Rule

Crytek head Cevat Yerli must be feeling pretty good about Crysis. Because even though he's trying not to talk smack, it's pouring from his mouth anyway.

I don't want to talk bad about [Halo 3] . The trailer looked great. I know there are millions of people who love it.

C'mon, let the poison out. You're among friends.

I tried to play Halo 1, I tried to play Halo 2. (laughs) I really didn't get it. It didn't get me, well I bought copies though Again, conversely the Bioshock demo got me. It's not that it's not possible, but console shooters are at the level of PC shooters 5-6 years ago.

Later in the interview Yerli goes on to explain just how Crysis could make its way to consoles—by altering level design. And then even later, Yerli discovered that wedgies can break skin and even require surgery.

