Cute Virtual Idol Sings Game Tunes

What's all the rage in nerdland? This. That is a clip of "Cute Pop Idol" Miku Hatsune (ãƒŸã‚¯åˆéŸ³), who's name means "Future" (ãƒŸã‚¯=æœªæ¥=Miku) "First Sound" (åˆ=hatsu=first éŸ³ï¼neï¼sound). She is a hugely popular character in Yamaha's singing synthesiser application Vocaloid2. Here's the interesting bit: The vocal software is tweaked especially for J-pop anime-type songs. The software is apparently way easier to learn than stuff pros use, so otaku are easily able to create things like the this melody from THE [email protected], Super Mario RPG, Megaman, Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, Haruhi and Lucky Star. Epic. Thanks, Miki for the tip!

