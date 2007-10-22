The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Dallas Snell on NCSoft's Future Direction

dungeonrunnersconcept.jpg Free to Play has an interview up with NCSoft's "Director of Business Development", Dallas Snell, on Dungeon Runners, the free to play model, and NCSoft's future direction. The main topic is Dungeon Runners, as it's one of the few games in the NCSoft lineup that has a free to play component (and the subscription aspect may be scrapped in the future). But they're not just looking a subscription models and how to revamp them - they're contemplating grander things:

Further to NCSoft's recently announced plans to release free to play content on the Sony network, Dallas talked about his company's goal of becoming "device agnostic" in order to break down the segregation of gamers between platforms. NCsoft plans to build their own cross-platform community service, with friends lists, inter-game messaging, and other features similar to Xbox Live. NCsoft also intends to release desktop, facebook and mobile widgets to extend gamers' experience.

Snell has some other interesting thoughts - retail may become extinct in the next decade? - and it's an interesting short-ish interview well worth a read through.

Dallas Snell Talks Dungeon Runners, Free to Play and NCsoft 2.0 [Free to Play]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles