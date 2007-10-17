It's a challenge to find the most offensive aspect of Activision's Dancing With The Stars for the Wii. Is it worth dumping on for being another piece of shovelware for Nintendo's best-selling platform? Should we focus on mocking the marketing department for its blatant iPod advertising rip-off? Or do the purely pre-rendered backgrounds, which we can't imagine are even marginally interactive, deserving of our bile? Oh, we just can't pick favorites! It all sucks equally.