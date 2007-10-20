Dark Void Debut

Capcom's Dark Void may have gotten a little lost in the noise of this week's announcements of Lost Planet for PlayStation 3(!), Okami for Wii(!!) and Street Fighter IV(!!!). Based on this, the debut trailer for Dark Void, that may or may not have been such a bad thing. The game's visuals and gameplay make for an odd mix, lying somewhere between deadly serious and cartoonish. It's Airtight Games first project as a developer, but not the first for many of its employees. Some of the key team members came from FASA and Midway.