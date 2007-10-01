The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

David Hayter Confirms He Will Voice Snake in SSBB

Super_Smash_Bros_Brawl7.jpgKotakuite and avid YouTube comment reader Hunter, found this little juicy tidbit within the comments on Solid Snake voice actor David Hayter's YouTube page. A few months back, Hayter put together a rather funny video to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Metal Gear Solid and posted it on YouTube. Hayter seems to do a good job of answering back to his fans and buried beneath the "OMG are you really David Hayter?!?!" and "Will you sign my covers if I send them to you" comments, ArchdukeChocula01 posed this question:

Hello David Hayter! I have to say that you are one of the greatest voice actors ever, and you do a great job as snake. I was wondering, are you going to voice Snake in Super smash bros. brawl?

To which Hayter eagerly replied:

Archduke Chocula,

I am indeed voicing Snake in "Smash Bros." I've recorded it already, and I believe that fans of both games are going to be extremely happy. It's very cool. That's all I can say.

DH

And before you ask, yes, I have confirmed that this YouTube page belongs to Mr. Hayter as it is linked from the video section of his official website. And if you haven't yet seen the MGS tribute video, you can check it out here.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles