Mom Makes Me Proud

My mum emailed me last week to let me know that she's going to receive the Texas Psychological Association's 2007 Outstanding Contribution Award for her work in psychology and public service at the local, state and national level. Pretty cool. She's been a psychologist for, well forever and she spends a huge amount of time devoted to charities, working with the association and trying to help out in El Paso.

Unfortunately I won't be able to make the convention because I'll be out of the country. Which sucks. If you think a mum is good at guilt tripping, you should see what sort of guilt magic a mum with a PhD in psychology can do... and don't even get me started about her post-doctoral training in medical hypnosis.

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

