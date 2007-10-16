Mom Makes Me Proud

To: Ash From: Crecente Re: Kotaku Flowers and Burned Bones

My mum emailed me last week to let me know that she's going to receive the Texas Psychological Association's 2007 Outstanding Contribution Award for her work in psychology and public service at the local, state and national level. Pretty cool. She's been a psychologist for, well forever and she spends a huge amount of time devoted to charities, working with the association and trying to help out in El Paso.

Unfortunately I won't be able to make the convention because I'll be out of the country. Which sucks. If you think a mum is good at guilt tripping, you should see what sort of guilt magic a mum with a PhD in psychology can do... and don't even get me started about her post-doctoral training in medical hypnosis.

