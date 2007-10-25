DDR Universe 2 Set List

Do people still play Dance Dance Revolution? I think it's still doing well, but it seems like the hot rhythm games nowadays are Guitar Hero and Rock Band. I know the three could peacefully co-exist, but I suspect they don't. Why is that?

Whether or not DDR is still a massive cultural phenomenon or not, Konami continues to churn out iterations of the dancing game. Their latest, Dance Dance Revolution Universe 2 which hits the 360 this winter, has a pretty eclectic song list that features music from the likes of Oukast, Men Without Hats and The Bangles. Hit the jump for the full list and let the head-scratching begin. Take Me Out Franz Ferdinand The Way You Move (House Mix) Outkast Walk Like an Egyptian The Bangles Rockit Herbie Hancock Safety Dance Men Without Hats He's The Greatest Dancer Sister Sledge Jungle Boogie Kool and the Gang Akiba Drift Ko Kimura Always Amon Tobin Anytime Soon Blu Mar Ten Apache The Incredible Bongo Band Arrivals And Departures LINUS! Battle Breaks (Downloadable) DJ Takawo Better Than Before Drew Campbell Breathing More Larissa Lam Contra ~Medley Mix~ NEKOJIRA Catch It! (Downloadable) Total Science Cosmic Cowgirl Toshio Sakurai DEAD END N&S Do It Right AFD feat. Ashley Don't You Love Me Andy Caldwell Dorset Perception Shpongle Dynamite Rave (Downloadable) Naoki Entry of the Gladiators (Kaz Mix) Julius Fucik EternuS Sanxion7 Fire Ferry Corsten Get Up! Give Up! Move On! The Divys Gradiusic Cyber (Downloadable) Taka Handle Your Business Starla Marie feat. Coco J Hey! Tipsy Higher Ground Togo Project feat. ChiyoTia Himawari (Downloadable) Riyu from BeForU I Know You Got Soul Jason Nevins vs. Eric B & Rakim I Wanna Be Your Star (Speedy Mix) Melody & Mezzo I Wish I Could Be Beautiful Rithma In Different Things (USA Club Mix) Rename Is It Any Wonder? (Tall Paul Mix) Keane jelly kiss (Downloadable) Togo Project feat. Sana Let The Beat Hit 'Em (Classic R&B Style) Stone Bros. Lily Funk Konception Love Don't Let Me Go David Guetta vs. The Egg Love In Motion Alien Six Love This Feelin' (ZONK Remix) (Downloadable) Akira Yamaoka Makes Me Cry (Drew Campbell Remix) Binghi Ghost feat. Turbulence Moment 40 (Downloadable) Moshic Moving Higher Contour Musika Atomika Syrian NEMESIS DJ SETUP Not Me (Extended Mix) Sarah Taylor Put Your Faith In Me (Saturday Night Mix) (Downloadable) UZI-LAY Rock The Show Future Prophecy Senses JT.1UP So Fine The Freestylers Somebody In Da House Steve Porter Steppin' Out Kaskade Summer Girl Neverakka Sunshine In London The Sunchasers feat. Victoria Pope The Tide Noisia TOE JAM (Downloadable) Big Idea Until Forever Beatdrop Yoru Funk oo39.com