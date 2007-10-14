I was horrified, simply horrified to discover that upon perusal of the past week's Kotaku articles that none of my colleagues had posted this incredible video. You may remember machinima artist Monty Oum's last fan made masterpiece, Haloid. Well, if you thought that was good, wait till you see his latest offering, Dead Fantasy I. Combining Final Fantasy, Dead or Alive and a few other tidbits, Oum has created a second piece that definitely rivals the first. The end of the clip carries a "To Be Continued" and I'll be on the edge of my seat waiting to see what he comes up with next. Incredible.