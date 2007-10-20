Dear EA, We're Suing Your Arse

Looks like someone at the EA marketing department thought they'd have a laugh and swipe the hard work of Gawker Media's crack design team. Sorry, EA, but we have a patent (pending) on viciously nauseating colour schemes. You'll be hearing from our lawyers. We're obviously willing to settle for nine complimentary copies of The Simpsons Game, including one for the Kotaku archives, but might play hardball for a tenth.

Seriously, not funny. We're all smoldering with generic rage right now. And by smoldering with generic rage, I mean giddy and thrilled that someone at EA added us to The Simpsons Game parody target list.

Moetaku [EA - thanks, Nathan!]