MAKES NO SENSE. Those familiar with Toshihiro Nagoshi and his skin will not be shocked. The third instalment in the series features what looks like a dominatrix in red leather clothes. In "Waterfall Training", the main character can get new skills if he is able to overcome his shameful desires. It's based on button pushing, so it actually more timing based than actually repression sure urges. Though, what's up with the gal's get-up? This PS3 exclusive is set in the 1605 Kyoto — no way they had shiny vinyl back then! Ryu Ga Gotoku 3 Systems [Famitsu]
Did 17th Century Japanese Doms Wear This?
