Did You Play with Toy Robots?

To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: T-Minus Seven Days

I love robots. I really, really love them. How much? Maybe almost as much as Joel. Maybe. Gotta book of robot toys over the weekend called Super #1 Robot. There's a ton of pics. The entire book features oodles of Japanese toy robots from the 70s and early 80s.

So yes, it's a book of toy robot porn. So rad.

When I was a kid, I had the above robot toy. The Voltron one. If you did not, you clearly missed out. Really.

What you missed last night SSBB gets editor, friends Reggie interested in Little Big Planet Bad game. Awesome music. Ceramic White PS3 on display