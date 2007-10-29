Did You Play with Toy Robots?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SANY0936.JPG To: Crecente From: Bashcraft RE: T-Minus Seven Days

I love robots. I really, really love them. How much? Maybe almost as much as Joel. Maybe. Gotta book of robot toys over the weekend called Super #1 Robot. There's a ton of pics. The entire book features oodles of Japanese toy robots from the 70s and early 80s.

So yes, it's a book of toy robot porn. So rad.

When I was a kid, I had the above robot toy. The Voltron one. If you did not, you clearly missed out. Really.

