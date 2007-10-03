Did You Win Project Joystick?

The answer to that question is "Yes", but only if your name is Sherele Moody. The 36-year old (or 33 if you go by the GameArena release), stunned the judges of Telstra's Project Joystick competition with her dung beetle Dudley and his never-ending quest to roll up giant balls of crap. Because that's what dung beetles do.

But is it what gamers do? For me, the answer is "No".

Project Joystick was launched earlier this year, calling out to creative minds the country over to send in their game ideas, with the promise that the best entry would be commissioned to a developer and made.

As such, Melbourne-based Firemint has the honour of bringing Sherele's idea to life. Going by their list of games on their website, Firemint is predominantly a mobile phone/handheld studio, making the Project Joystick title their first PC game.

Are they excited by the idea? No, they're thrilled as well!

Firemint's CEO Rob Murray said: â€œWeâ€™re thrilled to be part of this innovative competition and excited to be working with Sherele to bring her game idea to life.â€

If I was Rob, I'd be smashing my head against a wall right now. But that's me.

