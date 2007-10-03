The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Did You Win Project Joystick?

dung.jpgThe answer to that question is "Yes", but only if your name is Sherele Moody. The 36-year old (or 33 if you go by the GameArena release), stunned the judges of Telstra's Project Joystick competition with her dung beetle Dudley and his never-ending quest to roll up giant balls of crap. Because that's what dung beetles do.

But is it what gamers do? For me, the answer is "No".

Project Joystick was launched earlier this year, calling out to creative minds the country over to send in their game ideas, with the promise that the best entry would be commissioned to a developer and made.

As such, Melbourne-based Firemint has the honour of bringing Sherele's idea to life. Going by their list of games on their website, Firemint is predominantly a mobile phone/handheld studio, making the Project Joystick title their first PC game.

Are they excited by the idea? No, they're thrilled as well!

Firemint's CEO Rob Murray said: â€œWeâ€™re thrilled to be part of this innovative competition and excited to be working with Sherele to bring her game idea to life.â€

If I was Rob, I'd be smashing my head against a wall right now. But that's me.

Project Joystick Winners Announced [GameArena] Telstra's $1m winner is a pile of poo [The Age]

Comments

  • Anth Guest

    The statement that Firemint will be working with Sherele is misleading.

    The winner receives $10k or $20k worth of prizes, and doesn't have anything further to do with the development of the game.

    The $1 million may or may not be invested to make the game.

    Also, Tesltra owns the right to the other top 9 entries, and may make games from those concepts without further input from the contestants.

    To me this comp stinks, but thats just my opinion. This has also been debated on various Australian gaming websites.

    0
  • taco Guest

    I certainly wouldn't want to give Telstra free access to my game ideas.

    The competition was terrible - it sounded like a good idea, but the terms were terrible.

    If this Katamari rip-off actually makes a profit Sherele won't see a cent other than the relative pittance of a prize will she?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles