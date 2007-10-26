Digs Wii, Xbox 360 "Collecting Dust," No PS3

It's a given that Will Wright is a PC guy. But where does he stand on the consoles? According to The Sims creator:
We've got an Xbox 360 collecting dust in the background, a Wii hooked up that we use quite a bit. I don't have a PS3... At the moment I can get better graphics on my PC than I can on the PS3... The only next gen system I've seen is the Wii — the PS3 and the Xbox 360 feel like better versions of the last, but pretty much the same game with incremental improvement. Bu the Wii feels like a major jump — not that the graphics are more powerful, but that it hits a completely different demographic. In some sense I see the Wii as the most significant thing that's happened, at least on the console side, in quite a while.
And at the moment, Will Wright spends most of his gaming time playing Advance Wars on his DS. Yup, Will Wright, Nintendo fanboy. Will Wright Q&A [Guardian, Thanks DT!]
