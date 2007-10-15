Dirty Haruhi Movie with Dirty Dance Opening

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

haruhidancedirtymovie.jpg With Wii, PSP and PS2 titles slated, hit anime The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is getting its fair share of game adaptations. That's not it! It's also getting a tonne of dirty movie adaptations — a true metric of just how popular it is! While previous questionable movies we've covered include Haruhi vacuum beds (NSFW) and blue dudes in skirts (ditto), cleverly named The Melcholy of Hiharu Suzumiya Cosplay Gallery Yume Kimino features even more cleverly named porn starlet Kimino Yume (å›é‡Žã‚†ã‚ = ãã¿ã®ã‚†ã‚ = "Your Dream") doing the opening Haruhi dance! We're not sure if the other shameful Haruhi movies feature the actual dance as we're far too embarrassed to watch those types of movies. But, we're more than happy to link them!

The clip is somewhere in the link below. It's very, very NSFW. You've been warned!

Haruhi Opening [Neko are Blog]

