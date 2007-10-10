The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Disney Floods Live Video Marketplace

hoodofhorror.jpg Gamescore Blog reports that twenty Disney movies will be hitting the Live Video Marketplace this week as well as some new television shows and a hodgepodge of other films.

Among the movies are Pocahontas, The Sword in the Stone, Treasure Planet, The Black Cauldron, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Chronicles of Narnia, Snoop Dogg's Hood of Horror, The Wiggles: Getting Strong, The Village, Flightplan, Blades of Glory, Under the Tuscan Sun, Casanova, The Cell, and Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

New episodes of Exes and Ohs, America's Most Smartest Model, Mega Disasters, Digging for the Truth, I Love New York Season 2, and Shot of Love with Tila Tequila are also popping up.

Seems like good timing, with all of the holidays around the corner, now is the time to pack the video playlist.

New Shows Coming to Xbox LIVE Marketplace in US [Gamescore Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles