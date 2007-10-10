Disney Floods Live Video Marketplace

Gamescore Blog reports that twenty Disney movies will be hitting the Live Video Marketplace this week as well as some new television shows and a hodgepodge of other films.

Among the movies are Pocahontas, The Sword in the Stone, Treasure Planet, The Black Cauldron, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Chronicles of Narnia, Snoop Dogg's Hood of Horror, The Wiggles: Getting Strong, The Village, Flightplan, Blades of Glory, Under the Tuscan Sun, Casanova, The Cell, and Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

New episodes of Exes and Ohs, America's Most Smartest Model, Mega Disasters, Digging for the Truth, I Love New York Season 2, and Shot of Love with Tila Tequila are also popping up.

Seems like good timing, with all of the holidays around the corner, now is the time to pack the video playlist.

