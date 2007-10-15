Mario Mini Skirt

We post enough game shirts to last an eternity. But skirts? No, we are short on skirts and even shorter on the short skirts. This made-from-scratch mini sports two front pockets and is really, really cute. I sure hope this gaming skirt trend catches on!
Mini Mario [Craftster via Alice]
