Doodle Hex Characters and Secrets Galore

Tragnarion Studios has updated the website for their upcoming DS spellcasting battle game, Doodle Hex, the art style of which I have absolutely fallen in love with. The update adds three new characters to the mix: Brooklyn djinn Djin, Nigel Gizmo the technomancer, and Spanish tarot dancer Nadia, all pictured in the gallery below. Along with buddy icons and wallpapers, there are secrets to be discovered on the website as well. On the media page I drew a random rune in the sphere on the lower right and unlocked the game theme song, which is every bit as awesome as the art style. Check out DoodleHex.com to see what you can discover! Gallery after the jump.